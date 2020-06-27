3DMark offline installer latest version setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit download free. Are you looking for a powerful and reliable PC component testing software? this is what you are looking for. 3DMark is a tool for benchmark your PC Hardware developed and published by UL for Windows OS. The tool is dedicated for gamers, overclockers and system builders who want to get the most out of their hardware. Offers its wide range of benchmark tests, 3DMark has everything you need to test your PC’s performance. 3DMark latest version is designed for benchmarking new systems or any new hardware you get. Some of the best features such as stress tests that are very useful for testing integrated graphics and low power in this applicatin right now.

License: Demo

Author: UL

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: 3DMark

File Size:

3DMark complete edition includes everything you need to benchmark your hardware. The application includes 12 items such as: 3DMark, 3DMark Time Spy upgrade, 3DMark Port Royal upgrade, 3DMark Night Raid benchmark, 3DMark Fire Strike benchmarks, 3DMark Sky Diver benchmark, 3DMark Ice Storm benchmarks, 3DMark API Overhead feature test, 3DMark PCI Express feature test, 3DMark Cloud Gate benchmark, 3DMark VRS feature test, VRMark Preview.

It’s very good program for testing out your gaming hardware and making sure everything is running like it’s supposed to. The application really helped you pinpoint a faulty liquid cooler with the various graphs and other performance insights. 3DMark it’s only benchmark tool, but the real stability tests you will only experience while playing games at max settings. But, I think 3DMark is an essential tool to gage the owned system.

3DMark benchmark for PC is a good performance measurement of your system compared to other exact or similar configurations. Its very useful for checking new or somewhat older builds. Overall, 3DMark is for gamers, overclockers and system builders who want to get more out of their hardware.

Features of 3DMark

Easy to use, no technical know-how needed

Works with all types of PC, from desktops to tablets

Includes all benchmarks, stress tests, and feature tests

Explore your PC’s performance limits with custom runs

Includes three stunning tests for DirectX 9, DirectX 10 and DirectX 11 hardware

Includes Ice Storm, Cloud Gate and Fire Strike

Compare scores across Windows, Android and iOS

Free online account to manage your results

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core 3 Ghz

RAM: 4 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 6 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 4600 or AMD equivalent

