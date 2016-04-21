MongoDB for PC is a cross-platform database program developed by MongoDB Inc. It is an ideal tool, as it offers an automated setup. This is an incredible storage software with a huge database designed for powerful, easy, and intuitive documents. The best part of MongoDB is that CRUD operation is easy and managing a large number of databases is simple. The application also has the ability to store different documents in one collection which is super great. MongoDB also has got a higher performance because it has features such as replication. The app is not so difficult to use and it’s easy to actually access the files through the use of indexing which is quite faster.

MongoDB Community Edition Overview

It is an open-source document database and is also the leading NoSQL database. MongoDB is a great tool that can save more time and facilitates multiple operations a second. MongoDB is a secure and extremely reliable platform where all databases and servers can be verified easily. The document data model (the main feature of MongoDB) provides the users/developers provides great flexibility. This is the most excellent framework for the development of code for all those who don’t need to write C++ programming languages. MongoDB can store any type of file and no size limitation is there, which is a benefit.

With MongoDB, you can implement in your projects if you have a large collection of database. The program gives an opportunity to keep data of many different types because you can have different types of data in various documents. Installing and setting up MongoDB is very simple and easy as well. And the best benefit, MongoDB database operations are faster than related SQL or MySQL operations.

MongoDB is basically serverless which simplifies the process of setting it up. It is very easy to use and its syntax is pretty much simple and easy. MongoDB reads the data from the live sources and helps in making the word cloud very effectively. If you are looking for DB which can store unstructured data and can do querying on top of it with ease then MongoDB is the right choice. Overall, it is flexible, easy to use, and with an understanding of JavaScript, very intuitive.

Features of MongoDB Community Edition for PC

Ad-hoc queries for optimized, real-time analytics

Indexing appropriately for better query executions

Replication for better data availability and stability

Sharding

Load balancing

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

