Are you looking for an easy way to transfer your data from your TI graphing calculator to a computer? Do you know someone who would like to add more apps, tools, and games to their calculator? TI Connect is the answer. This easy-to-use app lets you quickly and easily transfer data between your calculator and computer without any cables. Just connect your calculator by using the included USB cable or Bluetooth, then select which files you’d like to transfer, and hit transfer. Have presentations or drawings on your computer that you’d like to show on your calculator? Loading files onto your calculator is just as easy.

License: Free

Author: Texas Instruments Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: TI Connect for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

TI Connect Overview

TI Connect lets you transfer files, update operating systems, and download apps from your computer to your calculator. The app is easy to install and use, and it includes all of the functionalities of the discontinued TI-Graphic Link software. It also works differently with different versions of Windows OS, so be sure to follow directions carefully when installing. Download TI Connect to computer and mobile devices to transfer programs, update operating systems, and share data with your calculator wirelessly.

The application is compatible with TI graphic calculators, so you don’t have to install multiple versions. While TI Connect is convenient and works with most models of TI graphing calculators, it was found to slow down the transfer process due to its software design. You can also download calculator apps to your calculator, and send images to your computer. This free app works on most supported calculators, although it is not as fast as connected with the hardware cable.

TI Connect Compatibility TI Connect is compatible with all devices that are able to connect. This app is designed for use with computer operating systems such as Windows 11, Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 10. Download TI Connect today on your computer, connect your calculator using the TI‑84 Plus CE USB Cable, and let’s get started.

Features of TI Connect for PC

Connect to a single graphing calculator

Send/receive calculator files

Quickly capture calculator screens

Send the Operating System to your connected calculator

Save calculator files and screen captures locally

View calculator information including ID, Operating System version, and available memory

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

