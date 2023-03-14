Why worry about what to do with your lost photos, videos, and WhatsApp files from an iOS and Android phone? This UltData Data Recovery program can help you recover deleted or lost photos, videos, and other files easily and completely. Using Tenorshare UltData to Recover Deleted Android and iOS Files When you delete or format photos, videos, audio, or other data on your Android devices, did you know that the deleted data is not actually erased from the device? The application offers free restoration for newly deleted files and you don’t need a rooted phone to recover deleted files from your internal phone memory or SD card.

License: Trial

Author: Tenorshare Co.,Ltd

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Tenorshare UltData for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Tenorshare UltData Overview

Tenorshare UltData for PC Windows is an excellent Android data and iOS recovery tool for all users. It supports most Android phones, tablets, and other devices, like Sony Xperia laptop, Samsung Galaxy Tab, HTC One M9/10 phone, All models of iPad Air, iPad mini, iPad Pro, iPad, iPhone, iPod touch, and so on. Tenorshare UltData is here to help you recover deleted WhatsApp messages, photos, and videos from your Android device. No Root Required! Recover what matters most with the only tool you need to recover your data safely.

This Android data recovery tool can help you restore all your deleted but not formatted pictures/videos/text messages on both rooted and non-rooted devices. This is an efficient assistant for Android data recovery. Its powerful scan algorithm can quickly find lost items, while its selective recovery function lets you preview and selectively recover specific files. It is able to restore your deleted photos, videos, WhatsApp messages, contacts and call history, etc. You can transfer the recovered files onto your PC with a USB cable.

Overall, Tenorshare UltData for iPhone and Android is an effective Android data recovery tool that can effectively retrieve deleted photos, videos, and WhatsApp messages from the Android internal memory or SD card. No matter whether you have accidentally deleted data or your SD card has been formatted, it can still get back your lost data.

Features of Tenorshare UltData for PC

Recover deleted photos from Android and iOS phones without root hot

Automatically enhance your recovered images

Preview before recovery

Selective recovery

Safe recovery

Restore deleted WhatsApp messages without backup and root hot

Download and view WhatsApp backup from Google Drivenew

Recover WhatsApp Business data such as photos, videos, documents

Restore lost WeChat messages, contacts, photos, etc. from Xiaomi(China) and Huawei new

Support with 6000+ Android and Apple phones and tablets.

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. You will need a valid product key or license key to get full version of Tenorshare UltData.