Free Studio latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Free Studio is an all in one package software developed by DVDVideoSoft. All of its free apps are organized in 5 sections for an easy access: Downloaders, Uploaders, Converters, Recorders and Editors. The application including Video Converter, Image Converter, Audio Converter, Screen Recorder, YouTube Downloader, YouTube Uploader, YouTube Converter, YouTube Subtitle, Instagram Downloader, Torrent Downloader, Vimeo Downloader, SoundCloud Downloader, DailyMotion Downloader, Video Editor, Audio Editor and more.

License: Free

Author: DVDVideoSoft

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Free Studio

File Size:

Free Studio is an easy to use all in one application or tool, with many function. This application supports a variety of input video formats: AVI, MPG, MPEG, MP4, MKV, FLV, 3GP, WEBM, WMV and more. It also supports audio formats such as: MP3, WAV, AAC, AC3, M4A, MP2, OGG, WMA, FLAC. It also supported burning tools media types includes: CD-R, CD-RW, DVD±R, DVD±RW, DVD-RAM, DVD±R DL, BD-R, BD-RE.

You can use this program to download videos from YouTube, DailyMotion, Vimeo, SoundCloud, Torrent and many more sharing sites that will later help you work or to talk with the interviewee or to generate content to your program. It has many positive aspects such as: You only need to copy the url and it is ready, it is downloaded quite fast, you can download the video or audio and subtitle too.

Free Studio is unloaded, its operation is understood at first sight and it is quite useful both at work and at a personal level. It is a program of great use for your work and your personal life. Anyone have all encountered the need to download a video and store it for later use, because Free Studio makes it possible. Overall, Free Studio is fast, easy and ideal for everyone.

Features of Free Studio

Download and convert YouTube video to MP4 and MP3 for any computer, Apple, Android or Windows gadget

Convert video and audio files between different formats or for iPhone, iPad, iPod, Windows and Android devices

Edit video and audio with minimum time and efforts

Make screen captures and record videos from the desktop

Record video and audio from Skype

Upload video and music to YouTube and Facebook

Download files from YouTube, Instagram, Dailymotion, Niconico and Coub

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Free Studio is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.