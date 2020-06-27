HandBrake Portable latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. HandBrake is a free and open source video transcoder developed by HandBrake Community. Handbrake is an extremely easy of use encoder. The interface is simple and straightforward, allowing you to encode in multiple formats in just a few clicks. There are also other nice touches, like the ability to optimize video output for web, crop videos, manage audio and subtitle tracks, and chapter management. Another great feature is you can set up a list of videos to encode and walk a way as the program works. Also, for free software, the developers are providing constant updates and support.

License: Free

Author: HandBrake Community

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: HandBrake Portable

File Size:

Handbrake is a powerful, efficient program for video encoding and it offers massive room to modify settings to get your quality and file size just right. The tool supports video encoders: H.265 (x265 and QuickSync), H.264(x264 and QuickSync), H.265 MPEG-4 and MPEG-2, VP8, VP9 and Theora and audio encoders: AAC / HE-AAC, MP3, Flac, AC3, or Vorbis. There are tons of loaded presets to choose from, or you can dive in and customize your own.

Handbrake is ideal for compressing particularly long files which otherwise would not compress down as much using compression programs such as compressor. It’s also easily customisable which makes changing settings incredibly easy and very convenient for the end user. The settings are easily customized should you want to change something. HandBrake also provides a series of devices and platform presets. You can find a means of making this faster but it is a learning curve.

Handbrake is an amazing free tool, it is worth for anyone and how this tool came to be just to appreciate how powerful it is. The simple presents it presents give people an easy way to convert to their desired destination format. I would highly recommend people to try it out and find out how it can benefit their own workflow.

Features of HandBrake Portable

Built-in Device Presets

Can process most common multimedia files and any DVD

Supports Video Encoders: QuickSync, MPEG-4, MPEG-2, VP8, VP9 and Theora

Supports Audio Encoders: AAC / HE-AAC, MP3, Flac, AC3, or Vorbis

Video Filters: Deinterlacing, Decomb, Denoise, Detelecine, Deblock, Grayscale, Cropping and scaling

Batch Scan and Queueing of encodes

Subtitles (VobSub, Closed Captions CEA-608, SSA, SRT)

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

