Inkscape Portable latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 adn 64 bit. Are you looking for a powerful and open source vector graphics software? You have to try this. Inkscape Portable is a open source and free vector graphics editor developed by The Inkscape Team for Windows. It is wonderful application for everyone, because it allows you to create and edit graphics, logos, diagrams, cartoons and illustrations. The results can be scaled to a larger or smaller size without losing its resolution because it is made with vectors. The application has many features such as: object creation, object manipulation, operation of path, styling object, new preference, text support, rendering and more.

Inkscape can natively import the following formats including: Adobe Illustrator Artwork (AI), CorelDRAW (CDR), Microsoft Visio Drawing (VSD), Portable Document Format (PDF), SVG Zip (SVGZ), Raster formats: JPEG, PNG, GIF, BMP and many more. It has multiple tools such as transparencies, fusions and cuts, combined with shapes, lights, shadows and other functions. Wih Inkscape you can make the object with this program obtain the desired projects and with the quality of a professional.

This is the most essential application to work on because you can develop all kinds of projects for your customers. Without a loss of quality, all works can be modified in style, size and any function. With this tool you can create vector images with pens, pencils and brushes. You can also get logos, graphics and illustrations without losing the sharpness when enlarging or reducing the size.

Inkscape is a great graphics editor and is perfect because it is managed from open source. This tool is suitable for you if you’re short of money or open source fans. This software enables user to produce projects for your customers of the same or higher quality that you can at no price in Adobe Illustrator or similar paid application.

Features of Inkscape Portable

Object creation

Object manipulation

Fill and stroke

Operations on paths

Text support

Support Rendering

Support any file formats: PNG, OpenDocument Drawing, DXF, sk1, PDF, EPS and PostScript export formats and more

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

