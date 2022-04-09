Become the ultimate retro gamer with HyperSpin! A powerful frontend for arcade game emulation, it’s packed with features, from a modern UI to support many of your favorite emus. It works directly with existing Hyperspin servers and communities to provide an easy way to launch games for your arcade cabinet or Android device. It features games, videos, and music, all launching directly to individual emulators. With Hyperspin, you can easily add new content, creating a catalog all your own. Browse, play and control arcade cabinets, Android emulators, and homebrew games directly from your tablet, PC, or phone.

HyperSpin Overview

A powerful frontend for arcade game emulation and original game content. Hyperspin is the leading open-source frontend solution for arcade cabinets and retro gaming. It comes packed with features, from a modern UI to support many of your favorite emulators. It includes fully functional touch menus for mobile devices and is highly configurable enabling you to make this work on nearly any device capable. In Hyperspin Android the authentic look and feel of a physical arcade machine are recreated.

With Hyperspin, you can create your own game content and browse tons of games from the arcade era. HyperSpin is an open-source frontend for arcade game emulation and original game content. It is the leading solution for arcade cabinets and retro gaming. With Hyperspin, gamers can quickly switch between games and control what they want to play, all from one interface with a custom layout.

The best thing about Hyperspin is that you don’t have to look all over the internet for each item, it puts everything into one location. Hyperspin will work on your Android device, a tablet, an Android TV box, or any device with an NVIDIA graphics card and Android 4.3+ software.

Features of HyperSpin for PC

Hyperspin is an all-in-one front end

Allow you to view, manage and load your favorite arcade games

All from your android device

Built around a powerful database and launcher

Hyperspin provides an intuitive interface to store

View, and sort your game lists and artwork

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

