The Connect Tunnel is a powerful, user-friendly, and scalable remote access gateway that provides fast and secure access to your corporate data and assets. The Connect Tunnel is an ideal solution for IT-managed Mac and Windows users who need to connect for work from home or on the road. Stay productive with the SonicWall Connect Tunnel for PC Windows. This thin client delivers fast and secure remote access to sensitive corporate data and assets and enables easy management through easy deployment for small organizations or workgroups that require fast remote connectivity.

License: Trial

Author: SonicWall

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: SonicWall Connect Tunnel for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

SonicWall Connect Tunnel Overview

Connect Tunnel is a secure remote desktop client. It allows you to access your Windows corporate network, anywhere. For IT-managed Mac, Windows, and Linux users, Connect Tunnel delivers fast and secure remote access to sensitive corporate data and assets. For Windows 10 users, Connect Tunnel supports Device Guard, a Windows server component that enables secure authorized access. With Connect Tunnel, you always maintain centralized control because it integrates directly with SMA 1000 Unified Policy and End Point Control (EPC) to ensure a safe environment and a compliant device before allowing network access.

For IT-managed Mac, Windows, and Linux users, this thin client delivers fast and secure remote access to sensitive corporate data and assets. With Connect Tunnel, you always maintain centralized control because it integrates directly with SMA 1000 Unified Policy and End Point Control (EPC) to ensure a safe environment and a compliant device before allowing network access.

This comes in handy when employees work remotely or travel and need to access resources. The Internet gateway feature offers greater flexibility than a virtual private network (VPN) by utilizing public servers as well as private servers based on your needs. With full support for Windows 10 and Device Guard, administrators have complete control over their corporate network by managing who can connect and what they can access – all from one central console.

Features of SonicWall Connect Tunnel for PC

Simple and secure

Lightweight and complete

Experience for your remote workers

Safe environment

Delivering fast, secure remote access

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

