Are you looking for a lightweight and fast web browser for your PC? this might be one of them. Safari Web Browser for PC Windows is a free and fast web browser developed and published by Apple Inc for the cross-platform OS. It has a very fast browsing and downloading speed. It has a very fast browsing and downloading speed, it’s for those who like the safari browser but can’t use it. It’s noticeably faster than the other web browser (default Windows browser), and more importantly.

License: Free

Author: Apple Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Safari for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Safari Web Browser Overview

Safari Browser has a more intuitive user interface program for easy user experience, with a great start-up page and web page tabs that are immediately available to preview, switch to or close a tab at any time. The web browser is back with a new update that brings some useful new features to the Windows version browser. Another simple feature included in this browser is the ability to have an exit button. Most apps don’t have exit buttons and lack the normal computing experience that I’m used to.

It’s stable, fast and just a good browser to have whether it is your default or backup browser. I haven’t found any faults with this version of Safari Browser, it works as well as the one I use on my computer. After installing this application, I have never had any problems with performance. I hope Safari Browser continues to keep its browser fast and lightweight. They put in good and meaningful features where it’s needed, and keep the bloatware out.

The design elements of the Safari browser are very cool and users really love to browse using Safari. If you haven’t heard of Safari Browser before, it is a mobile browser that is popular for its data-saving features and customizations. If you need something light to browse the web this is a cool application for everyone. If you haven’t tried Safari Browser you really should. Overall it is well known for its ease of use.

Features of Safari for PC

Free and Fast Web Browser for Windows

Ease of Use for everyone

Enjoy the Web browsing

One of Fastest Browser

Amazing Top Site Previewer

Support of Plugins and Extensions

Customization and Themes Support

A lot of other features can be experienced after Safari Free Download

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 2 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA or AMD equivalent

