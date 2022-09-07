Binance is a leading cryptocurrency exchange and we’re looking for Windows users to join the Trust Wallet. Trust is a one-stop mobile wallet suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. Sign up today and you’ll be given priority access to the application. Now you can store, receive and send your Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in a simple, secure way. Access your funds from a Windows computer and make on-the-go transactions from anywhere in the world, anytime. Trust Wallet is designed to protect your assets, give you full control and get you the most out of your cryptocurrencies.

License: Free

Author: Binance

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Trust Wallet for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Trust Wallet Overview

Trust Wallet combines ease of use, simplicity, and the highest levels of security. Trust Wallet is a decentralized multi-asset wallet that supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and over 10,000 different ERC20 tokens. It is an open-source wallet, which means the code can be fully inspected by everyone. Trust offers a seamless way to send, receive, and store your crypto assets on your phone or tablet. Download Trust Wallet for Windows and experience the features that make it the safest, fastest, and most secure mobile wallet for any tokens.

With Trust, you’re free to interface with Ethereum DApps and Defi platforms, play and interact with blockchain games, store your private keys safely and transact freely. With an intuitive user interface and an integrated security system, you can store your BTC, ETH, or other ERC20 tokens with peace of mind.

Download Trust Wallet today and experience the features that make it the safest, fastest, and most secure mobile wallet for ERC20 tokens. Trust offers a seamless way to send, receive, and store your crypto assets on your phone or tablet. With an intuitive design and powerful features, you can seamlessly exchange Ethereum or other digital assets with ease.

Features of Trust Wallet for PC

Buy Crypto With a Card

Exchange Instantly

Private & Secure

Browser for DApps

Track charts and prices within the app

Keep your crypto safe from hackers & scammers

See your collectibles. Art & NFTs in one place

Easily earn interest on the crypto in your wallet

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

How to download Trust Wallet app for PC

Using Bluestacks emulator

1. Download and install Bluestacks.

2. Open Bluestacks on your PC and log in to your Google play account.

3. Search for Trust Wallet.

4. Click install.

Using MEmu emulator

1. Download MEmu on your PC.

2. Open the emulator.

3. Download Trust Wallet APK.

4. On MEmu click the APK tab.

5. Click on the downloaded Trust Wallet.

