Rodeo IDE latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Rodeo IDE is a native Python integrated development environment for data science developed by Rodeo Community. This is the perfect for Python development. It supports different kind of Python frameworks like Web2py, Pylon, Django and many others. As it is specifically designed for Python, it has lots of plugins installed which are helpful to make the Python development. Rodeo IDE has very good debugging tool which is helpful to any developer. There are a whole lot of features of Rodeo IDE not all can be mention.

Rodeo integrated development environment works great with Python distributions like Anaconda and WinPython. It’s very easy to set up this IDE if you have already installed Anaconda or WinPython. It also provides excellent integration with debugging tools which are one of the best available in the market. It provides all Python tools in one place, it also allows you to have per database colors. Rodeo IDE also has an intuitive and interactive console that encourages new developers.

Rodeo is very much easy to use and debug for the beginners of python programming. The application really helped users in developing faster way and maintaining the better code as well. It’s features have allowed users to quickly create prototypes and build a functioning test system and many more. Rodeo IDE also allows you to run a test or a suite with an inline icon. It also provides autocompletion of code and can generate import.

To any developer who wants to develop application in Python language, Rodeo IDE is the best IDE. Rodeo IDE is the best IDE you can have which comes with lots of features which are specifically designed for Python language development. I would highly recommend Rodeo IDE to anyone considering a large scale or medium scale project.

Features of Rodeo IDE

Integrates IPython Notebook which is very useful for modifying the tabular

Has an interactive Python console, and supports Anaconda as well as multiple scientific

Packages including Matplotlib and NumPy

It is also good for full-stack web developers

It provides facility to develop the frontend, backend, and Database.

Access Oracle, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, MySQL and other databases Provides smart code completion, code inspections, highlighting errors and quick fixes

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

