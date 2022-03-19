Do you have the latest Grand Theft Auto game? Find out everything you need to know in these game guides. It would be nice to have all your Rockstar Games together in one place, right? Well, that’s where the new Rockstar Games Launcher comes in. The Rockstar Games Launcher is the only place to get the latest and greatest games from Rockstar Games. Play all your favorite titles like Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Red Dead Redemption, Midnight Club series, and Bully with this official app. There are no limits to the games you can play with this app, as it offers full access to every title on the Rockstar Games storefront.

License: Free

Author: Rockstar Games

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Rockstar Games Launcher for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Rockstar Games Launcher Overview

The new Rockstar Games Launcher is a one-stop-shop for all things Rockstar Games on PC, including titles purchased directly from Rockstar Games and those bought digitally on third-party stores. It also offers cloud save support for playing across all your mobile devices for select titles, the ability to keep all your Rockstar Games PC titles updated automatically, and a host of other features that make it easy to explore all of our titles together in one place. Rockstar Games Launcher is the official client of Rockstar Games for Windows and lets you play every Rockstar game digitally delivered through your existing online Social Club account.

The game’s launcher requires that you have installed and registered a Rockstar Games Social Club account, and have installed and configured the latest version of DirectX. With this app, you can download, buy and play all Rockstar Games titles from your computer. When you download the Rockstar Games Launcher, you can forget complicated menus and frustrating notifications. You get all the best games, easy to find, and always updated. It’s free to download the latest update.

You can download and play the latest AAA hits, buy the ones you love, and keep track of your friends. Quickly and easily access your Rockstar Games PC collection in a single place with the Rockstar Games Launcher, now available for download.

Features of Rockstar Games Launcher for PC

Fast launcher for Windows

The addition of cloud save functionality

The ability to keep the user library updated automatically

The latest Rockstar Games news directly from inside the Launcher

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Rockstar Games Launcher is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.