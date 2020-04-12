RingCentral Glip for Desktop latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. RingCentral Glip is a free, fast instant messaging and team collaboration application developed and published by RingCentral designed for Microsoft Windows. The application facilitates maintaining open communications that do not feel forced. Collaboration is fairly easy because multiple team members can chime in whenever they are available. Glip is a platform designed for conversation between teams where you can share and organize tasks, work plans all in real time with no hassle. It is compatible with desktop system such as Windows, Mac, and Android system, all based on the cloud.

It is the best tool in task management and above all to perform teamwork. Some of its outstanding functions are: the ability to share links, Files, emojis and even screenshot. The application has top features like other collaborate software including: Team chat, Team messaging, Screen share, File sharing, Video chat, Task management, Team collaboration, Team calendar, File storage, Productivity software. Many features is also very easy to use for everyone. This means that you can go from chatting to someone on your team member to a call with a simple click.

Glip allows your team to maintain an open connection via the teams feature. Users can quick questions which were previously drop-in, hall meetings and many more. It is also very simple to open a chat with individual team members. Glip chat work seamlessly with critical business application, like Google Drive, DropBox, One Drive and Jira. You can send files and mark up images, send files like video, audio, document and more.

It is a very useful software although it could improve, one of the things would be that the update was automatic. Overall, with this great tool you have been able to organize our work in a spectacular way, communication flows better. I fully recommend Glip first because it is an easy-to-use tool with very complete features.

Features of RingCentral Glip

Superior team messaging

Share and collaborate on files

Work on the go

Unlimited access

Easy of use

Create and manage task

Screen share in online meeting

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

