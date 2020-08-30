DBeaver latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. DBeaver is free and open source (license) universal database tool for Microsoft Windows. It is very user friendly, i can connect any database and very easy to use. The tool designed for developers and database administrators. The application also allow you to handle both projects simultaneously and on different operating systems.The user interface of DBeaver and feel is very similar to Eclipse IDE which is very convenient for developers. The UI is simple, even for someone who is completely new to the Dbeaver application.

License: Free

Author: DBeaver Community

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: DBeaver

File Size:

DBeaver is a good tool to get up and running with querying databases. This is a very good software for database management. DBeaver it’s supports all popular databases: MySQL, PostgreSQL, SQLite, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, Sybase, MS Access, Teradata, Firebird, Apache Hive, Phoenix, Presto, etc. DBeaver has a tool to optimize database tables, which is very convenient for very heavy databases.

The usability is the main goal of this project, program user interface of DBeaver is carefully designed and implemented. It may handle any external datasource which may or may not have a JDBC driver. The application also supports any database having a JDBC driver. DBeaver is a very convenient option for users who handle relational and Non-SQL databases.

This software is totally reliable. Being able to connect to multiple Databases and manage all of them in one software is awesome. Overall, DBeaver is the best database tool and analysts and all people who need to work with databases.

Features of DBeaver

Carefully designed and implemented User Interface

Support of Cloud datasources

Support for Enterprise security standard

Capability to work with various extensions for integration with Excel, Git and others

Great number of features

Multiplatform support

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

