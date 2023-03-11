Are you looking to completely uninstall McAfee Security products from your computer? Download the McAfee Consumer Product Removal Tool to remove these products and install a different antivirus. McAfee Consumer Product Removal Tool (MCPR) helps you remove any McAfee consumer products from your computer and completely and securely removes any traces of them from your system. The McAfee Consumer Product Removal Tool works with the following McAfee products: McAfee Antivirus Plus, McAfee Stinger, McAfee Family Protection, McAfee Internet Security, McAfee True Key, McAfee LiveSafe, and/or McAfee Total Protection.

McAfee Removal Tool Overview

The MCPR Tool is designed for the complete removal of McAfee Security products to reinstall or install a different antivirus. This tool will not remove any of your personal information; however, this tool may remove any programs installed with your copy of an old version of an antivirus product. This tool removes all McAfee Consumer Product software from your PC. Be sure to uninstall all of the McAfee Consumer products before removing them. To use this tool, you must have administrator privileges.

The Product Removal Tool is an easy, quick, and secure way to remove McAfee consumer products and other third-party antivirus applications, freeing up vital space needed to install your new security software. Download the Consumer Product Removal Tool to experience your McAfee product with the confidence of knowing your computer is clean and protected.

If you have recently purchased a new computer, or are receiving a new laptop as a gift, you will need to uninstall the McAfee software on your new computer. Our Consumer Product Removal Tool makes it easy to remove any of our consumer software from your device in just three easy steps.

Features of McAfee Removal Tool for PC

System Requirements

