Awesome Screenshot is the most powerful screen recorder and screenshot editor for PC that lets you create screenshots of Windows desktop, edit and annotate them easily. Capture any part of the screen, add annotations using our drawing tools, share or save it with a single click. It’s time to be awesome! Try Awesome Screenshot now. It is not just a Screenshot and screen recording tool. It’s the king of all-in-one screenshot-to-video apps. With Awesome screenshot, you can capture any on-screen activity with ease, create beautiful screenshots from any screen and annotate them to highlight your work.

License: Free

Author: Awesome Screenshot, Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Awesome Screenshot for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Awesome Screenshot Overview

There are a million screen recorders, but Awesome Screen Recorder and Screenshot is different from the rest. Most screen recorders can only record your screen and don’t support annotations. Some useful features: Capture screenshot for the whole screen, Record your screen into video with audio, Show and hide the mouse cursor, Annotate on the screenshot, Markup tools, Crop and Resize the screenshot, Real-time collaboration, Instant sharing screenshot, and more. You’ll love Awesome Screenshot for its stability, efficiency, and powerful features. Awesome comes with the freedom to use both a desktop recorder and a local screen recorder. All users deserve to be heard, so the developers carefully listen to your voice and make continuous improvements.

This application is the best screen capture, screen recorder, and video editor for Windows. Awesome Screenshot lets you record any part of your screen and edit the recording withdrawing, notes, and comments. Also making screenshots from a selected region, window, or fullscreen is entirely possible. What’s more, this program SmartCapture can help you easily crop out anything you choose.

Overall, Awesome Screenshot is the best screen recorder for PC and the easiest way to capture your screen, record your screen and make video tutorials, capture game graphics, record video gameplay, and share on social media. Capture anything you see on your PC or gaming monitor, add captions and text notes, draw boxes, shapes, and highlight areas.

Features of Awesome Screenshot for PC

Record both screen and camera

1-Click to take a Screenshot

Annotate a Screenshot

Share a Screenshot

Connect directly with your familiar tools

Instant sharing

With Clients and Teammates

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Awesome Screenshot is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.