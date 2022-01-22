Can’t find a good design program to use in the class? Don’t worry, we have you covered. pCon.planner is the best product planning software for planning out your work and home spaces. With its simple interface and easy-to-use features, it’s easy to get your design just right. With this software, you can create detailed room plans and graphical product configurations in minutes. pCon.planner is the ideal teaching tool for training future planners and interior designers. The handy quotation generator and media builder helps you get the job done right and on time. The software offers an accelerated product configuration, digital quotation creation, and user agencies in a platform-independent environment.

pCon.planner Overview

pCon.planner is an easy-to-use, multilingual application that can be used to design and create room plans, generate graphical product configurations, quotations, and communication media such as PPT presentations. Your projects can be organized by customer and type of project such as residential or commercial. Edit existing products with limitless possibilities or create your own ones. The application provides a wealth of additional features from importing CAD files, creating color- and material catalogs, to further processing of the graphics output files.

With pCon.planner, you can create and configure new products from an inventory of over 500 3D objects with multiple variations. The application allows you to capture geometry data and create product variants automatically. The resulting products can be geometrically analyzed, applied in 3D views, or converted into spreadsheets or images. Thus, pCon.planner enables quick specification of your products while guaranteeing continuity in communication with your customers.

With pCon.planner, you can quickly design rooms and communicate all relevant information to your customers in an attractive 2D, 3D, or photorealistic presentation. Use pCon.planner to create individual spaces for customers, or you can also use the 360° view function to show customers how their furniture will fit in the room landscape. It’s all up to you.

Features of pCon.planner for PC

Sharing AR content via Impress

Share Button: Improved Workflow

New Features for Properties Editor

Changes in Image Calculation

Real-Time Rendering

Tools: 2D Projection

Product Information

Integration of 3D Warehouse

Layout Area: Integration of Links

Import Formats

Export Formats

Catalog Settings

Advanced Support for pCon.login

Animations: Loop Function

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 3 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 4 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

