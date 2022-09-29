Play all the retro games you loved, for free! OpenEmu brings all the great retro games of the past decades to your PC Windows. No need to buy an expensive console to play your favorite games from your childhood. With OpenEmu, you can use all these awesome apps for free. Bring your favorite classic games to your computer or tablet, and play them anywhere with OpenEmu! The emulator combines some of the best emulation projects together into one beautiful unified application that simply organizes your personal games library.

OpenEmu Overview

OpenEmu is about to change the world of video game emulation. One console at a time. OpenEmu is an open-source application for running retro games and current titles on your Mac OS and Windows. With OpenEmu, it is extremely easy to add, browse and organize your collection of favorite games, but with a compatible gamepad, play them too. Whether you’re looking for classic arcade games or the latest in 3D, it is covered. You might never need another controller again. OpenEmu supports many popular console emulators that play games from your favorite gaming systems, and also many other apps that allow you to enjoy your media.

Stop looking at those annoying console games you don’t have! OpenEmu is the best way to play all of your favorite retro games on your computer. With features like fast loading, an intuitive interface, and more, it’s a game changer for any gamer. With OpenEmu, it is extremely easy to add, browse, organize, and with a compatible gamepad, play those favorite games (ROMs) you already own.

OpenEmu can load the following game engines as plugins: Atari 2600 (Stella), Atari 5200 (Atari800), Atari 7800 (ProSystem), Atari Lynx (Mednafen), ColecoVision (CrabEmu), Famicom Disk System (Nestopia), Game Boy / Game Boy Color (Gambatte), Game Boy Advance (mGBA), Game Gear (Genesis Plus), Intellivision (Bliss), and more. Overall, OpenEmu is all about making it easy to enjoy retro games. It combines the best of most classic gaming consoles into one unified application that simply organizes and plays your personal collection of games.

Features of OpenEmu for PC

Watch as you drop in backups of your games (ROMs)

Drag n’ Drop a backup game (ROM) from your desktop

OpenEmu ‘scans’ your game and begins the organization process

Your game is now neatly organized

It organizes all your games into one unique, unified games library

Any generic HID-compliant USB or Bluetooth game controller

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

