A desktop wallpaper is a common way for users to express their individuality. But why stop at being creative when you can be useful as well? BGinfo allows you to display an always up-to-date summary of your local or remote computer and network configuration. Quickly and easily learn which Windows version, service pack, and hotfixes are installed with this essential desktop tool. BGInfo for PC offers a simple and efficient way to display basic system information on the desktop background. It automatically displays relevant information about a Windows computer on the desktop’s background.

License: Free

Author: Microsoft Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: BGInfo for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

BGInfo Overview

Collecting system information has never been easier than with BGInfo. In just a few seconds, you’ll get detailed specs about memory size, paging files, processor type and speed, networked computers, and more. You can view this information as a text box that appears over your current wallpaper or as a desktop background bitmap. When you’re ready to update the display with current information, just double-click the new BGInfo icon in your system tray. BGInfo does not require any installation procedure and does not write to the Windows registry.

The most common use for BGInfo is to display the information on the desktop, but you can also display the same information on the Windows Welcome screen. This gives you the ability to include data that is not normally available such as drive space, MAC address, number of users logged on, username, domain, networking parameters, and more. If left untouched it will automatically apply these settings and exit after its 10-second count-down timer expires.

Configure BGInfo to display an unlimited amount of information from many different sources. You can easily layout the information displayed and even use one or more customized templates for different screens. The software also includes a command-line utility that allows you to refresh the display without restarting Windows, making it perfect for servers.

Features of BGInfo for PC

Asset Tracking

Capacity Monitoring

Cloud Asset Inventory

Compliance Management

Event Logs

Hardware Asset Inventory

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

