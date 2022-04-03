Do you have flight simulators and like to play them with a gamepad instead of a joystick or yoke? Did you ever want to control other complex applications such as space shuttle simulators, farming simulators, heavy machinery simulators, or other hard to control target applications with your gamepad? With DualSense4Windows highly advanced mappings you can do just that. DualSense4Windows is the ultimate tool to convert your gamepad into a controller for almost anything. After that, the software creates an entry in the Windows registry and works automatically without any further input from you.

DualSense4Windows Overview

DualSense 4 Windows is a gamepad to keyboard/mouse input converter that has been developed and refined by gamers with years of input experience. DualSense4Windows will quickly map the buttons and axes of any gamepad controller, such as DualSense, Playstation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Dualshock 3, Dualshock 4, and many more to the keyboard or mouse. With DualSense4Windows you can assign any keyboard or mouse action to any controller button or axis – this may not only improve your gameplay experience but also help in increasing your gaming skills.

Gamepad support is arguably essential with today’s games since many of them either provide a gamepad as an option or even demand one. Since most gamepads have limited functionality, the controller mapping software has to be straightforward and easy to use, while still offering a powerful mapper engine that can map input streams to complex target applications in a way that simply can’t be done using a keyboard and mouse alone.

Overall, The DualSense4Windows software makes playing PC games with a gamepad easier than ever before. For example, you can use your PS5 controller for Flight Simulator X. The software maps the buttons on the controller to keyboard and mouse commands. There is a one-time learning phase in which you define what each button does.

Features of DualSense4Windows for PC

Creates a virtual DualShock4 (Xbox Support WIP) from any connected DualSense.

Lightbar Support

Player LED Support

Adaptive Trigger Support

Rumble Support

Support for touchpad

Multiple Controllers

Profiles

Persistence

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

