Bijoy Bayanno is a Bangla typing software based on Avro Keyboard. It allows the user to type Bangla without the need for a Bangla keyboard. This software provides a lot of Bangla fonts, which are compatible with Unicode. Developed by Mustafa Jabbar the Bijoy Bayanno keyboard utility enables you to directly type Bangla or Bengali characters with your keyboard. Made for the PC, this handy program provides Bangla and Bengali fonts that are compatible with Unicode. It’s similar to Avro Keyboard in nature however it lacks all of the hiccups and issues that its competitor had.

Bijoy Bayanno is the only typing software for Bangla and Bengali that supports Unicode. Once installed, it will be available as an icon in the system tray on your taskbar. When you want to type in Bangla or Bengali, simply press and hold the [Ctrl] key on your keyboard for 3 seconds, then choose between the keyboard options “Bangla” or “Bengali” and release the [Ctrl] key. It will instantly activate those fonts thereby enabling you to type in Bangla or Bengali with any application or line of text that accepts input from your keyboard.

The Bijoy Bayanno Keyboard supports Windows 10, 7, 8/8.1, Vista, and Windows XP. It supports most Bangla Unicode fonts and includes a Bangla Caps Lock Key. This program is capable of typing Bangla using the default backspace key that most standard Non-Unicode PC keyboards have.

If you are a Bengali or Bangla user, then you must have faced issues every once in a while when using a Windows PC. That is its lack of support for the Bangla language. Bijoy Bayanno could be the tool you’ve been looking for on your Windows machine. Developed by Mustafa Jabbar from Spice Bangladesh, this handy piece of software enables you to directly type in Bangla characters, just like typing any other language.

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

