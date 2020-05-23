mp3DirectCut latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. mp3DirectCut is fast and free audio editor and recorder MP3 developed by mpesch3 audio tools for Microsoft Windows. mp3DirectCut is a straightforward tool for cropping MP3. It is literally a direct tool for MP3 cropping with slight editing capabilities. Without re encoding you can directly cut, copy, paste, crop, split your MP3 and AAC tracks, change the volume on MP3 and much more. The software’s sole purpose is for splitting MP3 files and in that sense it has some helpful tools. This type of application is very useful and easy when editing MP3 audios, allows you to modify and improve files.

License: Free

Author: mpesch3 audio tools

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: mp3DirectCut

File Size:

The application is easy to use, have a nice versatility and you can also count with a long presentation of effects and manipulations to manage your audio files. It’s just the right and especially not heavy option to get a nice result podcasts, suites, or concerts records. Another good feature in addition is the ability to tag your MP3 files, such as adding artists, album information to the MP3 file. mp3DirectCut highly recommend if you’re looking for some minor editing or just organize your track.

mp3DirectCut is a very intuitive and easy to use application. The application allow you to do tasks in batches at the time of having a lot of work is very effective because it allows you to move forward quickly. The most important thing about this application is that it does not consume almost a resource on your computer. It’s simple of use and absolutely lightweight application for any computer specs.

mp3DirectCut will be the software for you if you simply want to split or crop and MP3 file from one duration to the other as the interface. It’s biggest problem is that it only supports MP3 files and with the wide variety of files and formats that exist today is a great limitation. Overall, this application is very useful and easy to use when editing the audio MP3.

Features of mp3DirectCut

Fast MPEG visualisation and easy navigation

Direct data copying, no re-encoding

Non-destructive cut, copy, paste

Volume change, fading, normalizing for MP3

MP3 recording/encoding with ACM or Lame

AAC support, MP2 support

Batch processing, Cue Sheet support

Pause detection, Auto cue by time values

Track splitting with filename and tag creation

Trim, Crop, Fast play, Loop play

ID3v1.1 tag editor, ID3v2 tag keeping

VU meter, bitrate visualisation

Command line usage, Unicode support

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

