MPlayer full download latest version setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. MPlayer is a free and open source media player for Windows by MPlayer Team. It’s a useful media player which can play almost all sorts of media files. MPlayer support play all sorts of media files like MP4, MPG, MPEG, AVI, FLV, 3GP, WAV, FLAC, MP3 and AAC and many more. If you are using Microsoft Windows to access video and audio, you’ll need to also add MPlayer, which is free. Having done so it plays my video files including MKV like a charm.
License: Free
Author: MPlayer Team
OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10
Language: English
Version:
File Name: MPlayer
File Size:
This is truly a viable any video player alternative for your home, the interface of MPlayer like another multimedia player out of there such as VLC, GOM Player, Media Player Classic, Windows Media Player, Daum PotPlayer, KMPlayer, SMPlayer and many more. It’s contains all the necessary playback options and volume controls. MPlayer can also save all streaming material into a file.
It has a very simple and smooth installation process, once the setup process is completed you will be welcomed with a visually very appealing interface. With this application, you can easily add media files like movie and audio into MPlayer by drag and drop feature. You can drop files into the playlist or in the preview section.
MPlayer is a simply the best, most fun, most lightweight, most versatile and most informative video player I’ve used on any platform. By far the app I use most on Microsoft Windows and the only one I use to play my downloaded video collection. Overall, MPlayer is the best media player and audio player ever created.
Features of MPlayer
- Free and Open Sources Multimedia player
- Handy media player which can play all sorts of media files
- No need to worry about compatibility issues
- Simple and smooth installation process
- Visually appealing interface
- Contains all necessary playback options and volume controls
- Drag and drop feature supported
- Can enhance audio and video experience
- Can add subtitles into your videos
System Requirements
- Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz
- RAM: 512 Mb RAM
- Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space
