MPlayer full download latest version setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. MPlayer is a free and open source media player for Windows by MPlayer Team. It’s a useful media player which can play almost all sorts of media files. MPlayer support play all sorts of media files like MP4, MPG, MPEG, AVI, FLV, 3GP, WAV, FLAC, MP3 and AAC and many more. If you are using Microsoft Windows to access video and audio, you’ll need to also add MPlayer, which is free. Having done so it plays my video files including MKV like a charm.

License: Free

Author: MPlayer Team

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: MPlayer

File Size:

This is truly a viable any video player alternative for your home, the interface of MPlayer like another multimedia player out of there such as VLC, GOM Player, Media Player Classic, Windows Media Player, Daum PotPlayer, KMPlayer, SMPlayer and many more. It’s contains all the necessary playback options and volume controls. MPlayer can also save all streaming material into a file.

It has a very simple and smooth installation process, once the setup process is completed you will be welcomed with a visually very appealing interface. With this application, you can easily add media files like movie and audio into MPlayer by drag and drop feature. You can drop files into the playlist or in the preview section.

MPlayer is a simply the best, most fun, most lightweight, most versatile and most informative video player I’ve used on any platform. By far the app I use most on Microsoft Windows and the only one I use to play my downloaded video collection. Overall, MPlayer is the best media player and audio player ever created.

Features of MPlayer

Free and Open Sources Multimedia player

Handy media player which can play all sorts of media files

No need to worry about compatibility issues

Simple and smooth installation process

Visually appealing interface

Contains all necessary playback options and volume controls

Drag and drop feature supported

Can enhance audio and video experience

Can add subtitles into your videos

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

