For the times when you want to upload, access, and share your documents online, Yandex.Disk offers an easy alternative to transferring your files onto a flash drive. It works well for sharing large file batches with clients or family members. It has a simple interface that makes it easy to see what’s in your cloud drive and copy files onto your computer. Easy access: With Yandex.Disk, you get access to all of your backups from any computer with a web browser. This cloud storage program offers a large space for saving files, allowing you to back up your pictures, documents, and more. The app allows you to create multiple folders to organize your files and media and presents them in an easy-to-navigate.

License: Free

Author: Yandex

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Yandex Disk for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Yandex Disk Overview

Yandex.Disk is the simplest way to back up your files on the internet. As soon as you create an account and install the Yandex.Disk app on your computer, you can start uploading files for backup or sharing files with other users. You can also share files directly from your computer’s file manager – it’s that easy. Setting up your account is free, fast, and secure, and there’s no limit on how much storage space you can use. Once you’ve signed up, you can even sync your files to mobile devices in order to access them anytime and anywhere. Back up your photos and documents on the internet with Yandex.Disk.

With Yandex.Disk uploaded data will always be safe, even if your computer has an accident. Simply open the application, select photos and files to save, and you’re done! Whenever you use Yandex.Disk, all information is being encrypted before it leaves your device – the file only travels unencrypted to the Yandex server when it’s been fully transferred.

You can install Yandex.Disk on multiple computers, and it will back up the same data on all of them. You can also access Yandex.Disk from a number of web browsers, including Chrome, Safari, Firefox, and even Internet Explorer. For example, you can store your photos on “Yandex Cloud”, and access them whenever you have to go to a photo studio or need some photos for a web page or other project.

Features of Yandex Disk for PC

Free cloud storage for your photos

Yandex.Disk for Windows and macOS

Document editor

Shared access to files and folders

Screenshot editor

Share files with the whole world

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Yandex Disk is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.