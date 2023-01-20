Unlock the full potential of your PC with AIDA64 for Windows, the ultimate diagnostic and auditing application. Get detailed information on the hardware and software installed on your computer, and stay up-to-date with the latest driver updates. With AIDA64, you can monitor system performance and diagnose problems in seconds, for a seamless computing experience. Every aspect of your PC from CPU-Z, RAM, Motherboard, and more is all safely displayed on a single screen – so you can be sure you’re making the best decisions for your computer. Get the ultimate system optimization and performance boost you need, without the hassle.

License: Trial

Author: FinalWire Ltd

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

AIDA64 Overview

Quickly and easily diagnose any hardware, software, or operating system-related issues with accurate data from AIDA64. With the latest hardware and software diagnostics, you can effortlessly learn everything about your computer in minutes. Get detailed information on your CPU and Operating System to ensure optimal performance – all from one simple-to-use application. Take the guesswork out of PC maintenance today with AIDA64. Automatically scan your whole computer in just two seconds, and find and fix errors that could slow you down.

You can see detailed information about your hardware, such as name, type, model, manufacturer, and more. Detect and diagnose hardware problems. Test stability of systems under heavy load. Discover the best overclock settings for your CPU and memory.

Overall, AIDA64 lets you easily and quickly learn everything about your PC’s hardware, software, and operating system. It’s designed to collect and display detailed information on computers running the Windows operating system, including hardware and software information, hardware analysis and test, sensor readout, and CPU/motherboard tests.

Features of AIDA64 for PC

AIDA64 provides over 50 pages of information on hardware

It implements a set of 64-bit benchmarks

It has the most accurate hardware detection

AIDA64 System Stability Test

It can display vital system data

It supports over 250 various sensor devices

Build the perfect, custom panel you can imagine

It provides over 50 pages of information on installed programs

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

