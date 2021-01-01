Microsoft Visio for PC is a diagramming and vector graphics application by Microsoft Inc. Visio provides the chance to provide your visions and thoughts on a diagram. It’s easy and quick development of organizational charts, projects, and diagrams. The application makes a wonderful work by making easy to provide good diagrams to document the project. With this application, you can do reading, editing, and creating network diagrams. Everything is well documented, network diagrams, site locations, part numbers, models, etc. MS Visio is the industry standard, all technologies across organizations understand a well-made diagram.

License: Trial

Author: Microsoft Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Microsoft Visio for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Visio offers a comprehensive set of shapes to sufficiently plan and visualizes requirements for proper database and application design. It’s so intuitive application, there’s no interaction with CRM or ERP tools. The program is quite small and does not consume significant computing resources. The shapes of diagrams and vectors are quite many, which can take you time to decide which if more appropriate for your requirements. If you are to look for the best data and requirements modeling tools, am sure Visio will be on of the top recommendations.

If you are getting into a new project this application will makes your work a lot easier since you don’t have to play detective to understand. It is easy to work with after you take some quick tutorials and in case you need to do something new in the tool there is a lot of youtube videos and other resources. Easy to update, for old designs created years ago and the tool was able to open, edit and update the format without any compatibility issue.

Making diagrams is a tedious and boring process that you prefer someone else is in charge of doing them, but with Microsoft Visio, you can do everything yourself. Overall, Microsoft Visio is one of the best tools for modeling requirements in a very vivid and clear way.

Features of Microsoft Visio for PC

Ability to import DWG files into Visio

AutoConnect functionality

Brainstorming diagrams

Business process diagrams

Collaboration tools

Commenting

Contextual right-click menus

Easy shape customization

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

