Microsoft Flight Simulator for PC is a hight detail flight simulator game developed and published by Microsoft Inc, the most beautiful simulator from its predecessors. MFS is a great flight simulator, as ever a great experience and wonderful graphics. The increased sophistication of the controls available in the simulator make it an ever evolving experience. Regarding controls and features that are simply enormous and the simulator does not provide granular explanations. The game can be a bit confusing at first, especially if you are using a Playstation controller and a keyboard at the same time. The graphical improvement of the world over last generation sims, this is definitely worth if you’re into aviation or flight simulation.

License: Demo

Author: Microsoft Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Microsoft Flight Simulator for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Microsoft Flight Simulator offers in the vast and beautiful world that is our planet with over 37 thousand airports, 1.5 billion buildings, 2 trillion trees, mountains, roads, rivers and more. This game is fantastic, except that some of the plane dashboard functionalities in bigger airplanes are disabled which kind of reduce the realism. All the functionalities were operative, in other words, make all the plane dashboard functionality as operative and as real as possible. If you have been playing the flight simulator franchise you are aware of how significant this graphics and weather engine mean.

It all started with Flight Simulator 95 in 1996, and then Microsoft Flight Simulator 2004 and now Flight Simulator 2020 opens the door to learning the basics of flight, challenging yourself on difficult landings and bush trips, and gives you the freedom to craft your own adventure. You can learning how to fly various aircraft and travel around the world. Occupying a cockpit, and commanding aircraft in this simulator feels even more real.

The game learns you a lot of things to start and land a plane, you could play after 1 hour of training the public session and you don’t need to click every button in the plane. You can select different mode to skip some things. Overall, Microsoft Flight Simulator is a nice game ever created, even the low settings are pretty nice and realistics.

Features of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 for PC

Realistic flight simulator for PC

Ultra high devinition gameplay

Multiple terabytes of texture and height map data

Using a base mesh and textures

The game uses the Internet

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 System Requirements

Processor: Intel i5-4460 | AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 770 | AMD Radeon RX 570

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 150 GB available space

