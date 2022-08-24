Are you planning to travel for a few days or do you want to show your parents how to use the computer? Download free DWService. Everywhere you go, take control of your personal computer from any Internet browser, or any device connected to the Internet. Whether it’s at work, school, or on holiday in Lombok or Bali, you can now access your home PC. Remote access from anywhere, anytime. A built-in service allows you to remotely access your home computer. This is possible even if your computer is not connected to the Internet. You can connect to the service deployed on www.dwservice.org from any device of the family with a web browser, including mobile devices.

License: Free

Author: DWService

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: DWService for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

DWService Overview

Remote Desktop Connection, as you know it, is dead. It was killed by the Remote Desktop Protocol that Microsoft has been deploying over the last years. What kind of sorcery is this? If you ask us, it’s magic! From now on all you need is just a browser to connect and control your home computer remotely. Thanks to its simple interface, you can connect from anywhere at any time and immediately gain control of the computer by viewing its screen, controlling its keyboard/mouse, and discovering what applications are loading on it. It is available for Mac OS X, Raspberry, Wandboard, Pine64, Linux (DWService-Linux), and Windows.

No matter where you are in the world, you can access your computer. If you are far from home but need some information from your computer that is connected to the Internet, then the DWService application can help. Use DWService to ‘connect’ your computer, and view its contents through any Internet browser: files, processes, and running programs.

If you are tired of the heavy and expensive remote pc access software (AnyDesk, VNC, Teamviewer, etc.), DWService is the solution you need! Just create an account and get connected. Overall, DWService is an open-source project to provide the next generation of remote control software.

Features of DWService for PC

Free and open source

Simple, lightweight, and easy to use

It allows you to fully control the remote system

Fully access the file system of the remote system

Monitor the status

Start a terminal session

Text editor

Display a log file

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

