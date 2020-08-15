McAfee Avert Stinger Antivirus latest download free offline installer setup exe portable file for all windows. McAfee Stinger is a portable and free application designed to remove malware and virus infected files from PC Windows. It’s standalone utility used to detect and remove specific viruses, rootkits, Trojans, worms, and other threats. This program can scans the hard disk on demand. If you need more protection you can try McAfee Premium antivirus, this program can protect for up to 5 devices: PC, Mac, smartphone, and tablet all in one subscription. McAfee is a very versatile tool, it is not a common antivirus because it is always updated providing the best protection against the viruses.

License: Free

Author: McAfee

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: McAfee Stinger

File Size: 17 Mb

This app can blocks viruses, malware, ransomware, spyware and unwanted programs. The interface is user friendly and neat to let you find the desire function of this utility. When Stinger runs it creates the Stinger file that saves the current Stinger configuration. When you run Stinger the next time, your previous configuration is used as long as the Stinger file is in the same directory as Stinger. Stinger updated components of VirusScan and it’s normal protection. If you want to keep your low performance equipment or modern equipment safe, this antivirus is the ideal because it works in the background and lightweight.

By default McAfee Avert Stinger scans for running processes, loaded modules, and registry and directory locations. You can click the customize my scan link to add additional drives or directories to your scan. You can also click the scan button to begin scanning the specified drives or directories. By default, Stinger will repair any infected files it finds. There are many advantages that this antivirus brings, not only can it protect computers from threats such as viruses and worms, but it has an anti theft function.

McAfee Avert Stinger antivirus is a fast and safe antivirus with a really high detection rate, offering you protection against PC data loss. This is the best existing free security application for free. This security app is also very lightweight, doesn’t overload traffic and its virus data base is continuously updated.

Features of McAfee Stinger

Fast and safe portable Antivirus

This is the best existing free security application

It’s also very lightweight

This astonishing free tool will automatic scan

Our antivirus act as a virus tracker, enabling and removing malicious threat

System Requirements

Processor: Intel and AMD with Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

