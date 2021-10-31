Unable to access YouTube or Facebook in school or work? By connecting to a VPN Proxy Master lite server, you can bypass the firewall and unleash the full power of the internet. Or want a better Wi-Fi experience? VPN Proxy Master Lite app is your best choice! The ideal lite VPN software for android devices allows you to browse the web securely and anonymously. Connect to a VPN server in just one click, super easy and super fast. Your phone will be free from hackers and trackers while staying safe and private at all times.

License: Trial

Author: LEMON CLOVE PTE. LIMITED

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: VPN Proxy Master Lite for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

VPN Proxy Master Lite Overview

Get access to the content you love, no matter where you are. No matter if it’s from your country or when you travel abroad with VPN Proxy Master Lite, your connection will be protected and extremely fast. It’s also compatible with Android, Windows, iPhone and so many devices. Get the Unlimited VPN app now. The app is free of charge with unlimited data. VPN Proxy Master is determined to create more professional apps for all users. And want VPN Proxy Master Lite to be your first choice of all VPN apps. This app is a lite version of VPN Proxy Master. Please install “VPN Proxy Master” to enjoy the premium service.

VPN Proxy Master Lite works 100% with the most popular social apps and video chat apps like Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Viber, WeChat, Skype, and more. Unblock your favorite websites with VPN Proxy Master lite. Our VPN app can also unblock videos not available in your country. Protect yourself from Hackers and trackers while staying anonymous on the Internet.

VPN Proxy Master is ultra-fast, ultra-secure, and super easy to use! It’s the best app for Unblock sites, Wi-Fi Security and Privacy Protection. It is a must-have app when you need to know. If you are tired of high subscription fees and monthly bills, then VPN Proxy Master Lite is the best solution to unblock your favorite apps.

Features of VPN Proxy Master Lite for PC

Worldwide stable and fast VPN servers

Access BBC, Netflix, Disney+ iPlayer cross-regionally

Hide your IP address and location

Stay secure connecting to Wi-Fi hotspot

High-level encryption protocols: OpenVPN, IPsec

Strict no-log policy

Simple to use, one-tap connect to VPN

Unlimited free VPN service

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. You will need a valid product key or license key to get full version of VPN Proxy Master Lite.