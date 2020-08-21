LiteManager latest download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. LiteManager is a remote desktop software developed and published by Lite Manager Team. This application allows you to control one computer via another computer. LiteManager allow you to remotely access other computers one or more computers, so that you can provide maintenance or troubleshooting operations on someone elses PC. You can even transfer files and photos from one PC to another. All you have to do is set it up one time and from there on you can access other computers.

License: Free

Author: Lite Manager Team

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: LiteManager

File Size: 40.5 Mb

LiteManager is a very useful utility to operate or view a remote computer. The program has a very user friendly interface for anyone. The program consists of 2 parts: LiteManager Viewer that is installed on the administrator computer and LiteManager Server that is installed on remote computers. To add new connection to the LiteManager Viewer list, you just need to specify an IP address and, when connecting to it, enter the password.

This application is great and is a big help for times that I need access to my computer at home, I can get to the files or programs that I need. LiteManager is a great application when friends and family are having PC issues and need help, I no longer have to make a trip to their PC to check out the problem. You can also change location of the panels and easily access key elements of the program. It’s almost real time when using another PC on a fast connection.

If you ever need access to another computer or machine, this is a must have tool. It’s quick with low overhead and it’s very easy to use. Overall the application is very smooth and you can use it with no problems when away from your laptop or working on another laptop. I highly recommend this application to anyone who needs to remotely access any computer.

Features of LiteManager

Remote control / Remote viewing

File Transferring

Remote task manager

Power management

Text chat

Telnet

Device manager

Screen recorder

Network map

Connecting with a dynamic IP

Remote installation

Server search

Capture sound

Drag and Drop

Windows 7 Aero support

Support multimonitors systems

Locking the screen and keyboard

Protection options with a password

Support system clipboard

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

