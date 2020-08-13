K-Lite Codec Pack Mega latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. K-Lite Codec Pack Mega is free multimedia player software developed by Codec Guide. It is a very lightweight tool that has extraordinary compatibility. The best thing about K-Lite Codec Pack is has definitely gotta be the fact it supports almost all video format by default, you don’t need to install any plugin or codecs. Any video you have on your desktop K-Lite Codec Pack can playing with. The fact that it can play all video and audio files itself makes it a great media player. Any format at any resolution, it’s easy to use with a fairly simple interface for anyone.

License: Free

Author: Codec Guide

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: K-Lite Codec Pack Mega

File Size:

The multimedia player K-Lite Codec Pack Mega is by far the most complete of the players of multimedia files (audio and video). The K-Lite Codec Pack also includes several related tools, including Media Player Classic Home Cinema (MPC-HC), Media Info Lite, and Codec Tweak Tool. K-Lite Codec Capck Mega edition includes all features of the full edition plus ACM and VFW codecs for video encoding/editing, AC3Filter, Haali Matroska Muxer, FourCC Changer, and VobSubStrip.

K-Lite Codec Pack Mega have a media player with the ability to play multiple formats that other players usually have problems. The application also as well as being able to easily add subtitles to the movies only by dragging the subtitle file to the player. With K-Lite Codec Pack, you can also play remote videos from sites like YouTube or even stream a video from your FTP library. It is amazing how a simple tool can reproduce practically all types of video files.

This is probably the best media player out there. Once you install K-Lite Codec Pack, you’ll never look back. It plays high definition or even 2K videos, 4K videos seamlessly and you won’t need a single third party codec to play videos of just about any file formats. K-Lite Codec Pack has automatic updates where you choose to accept or not. Overall, this is the best multimedia player and everyone must have.

Features of K-Lite Codec Pack Mega

Comprehensive application which will allow you to play almost all type of media content

Includes codecs for Quicktime and RealPlayer

Gives you the power to configure different functionality settings for installed components

Includes updated Media Player Classic

Supports almost all media file formats

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 2 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Hard Disk Space

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. K-Lite Codec Pack Mega is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.