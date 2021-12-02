ISO Workshop is a free ISO Manager and CD/DVD/BD Burner for Windows. It allows you to create ISO images from your local files and folders, burn existing images on CD, DVD, and BD discs. The application is a free tool that allows you to mount an ISO image, or create your own. You can convert any type of bootable image file, like Falcon/PE/HDI/MBI, to ISO so you can mount it to use it as a virtual disk or burn it to CD or DVD. Batch creation and conversion of ISO images and CD/DVD/Blu-ray, Backup and restore (copy) ISO image files, Interactive interface.

License: Free

Author: Glorylogic

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: ISO Workshop for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

ISO Workshop Overview

ISO Workshop for Windows is a comprehensive set of tools that helps you deal with ISO images. The software runs on Win XP, Windows 8/8.1, Windows 7, Vista, and Windows 10, and allows you to create ISO images from your local files and folders. It also allows you to edit existing images and to create bootable CDs or DVDs from an ISO image. You can convert almost any disk image including DVD, BD, BIN/CUE, IMG/CCD, RAR/PAR, DMG/HFS; burn to CD or DVD; split image by size; rename image; execute the image file; test the ISO image.

With ISO Workshop for Windows, you can create ISO images from your local files and folders. You can make standard ISO images with various file systems or bootable ISO images, to prepare bootable media. It also allows you to convert between various disc image formats (.nrg..iso..bin..img, etc.). You can make standard ISO images with various file systems or bootable ISO images, to prepare boot material on a USB flash drive or other removable media.

Get back and start up your system and access your most-used files and folders anywhere and anytime. Burn ISO image to any bootable device, including the USB flash drives, CD/DVD/Blu-ray discs. Browse ISO image. Edit ISO image file with a powerful file editor.

Features of ISO Workshop for PC

Make standard or bootable ISO, with various file systems

Burn ISO image or any other disc image to CD, DVD, or BD

Browse and extract files from various disc image formats

Copy any CD, DVD, or Blu-ray Disc to ISO or BIN image

Convert various disc images to ISO or BIN format

Make exact CD, DVD, or Blu-ray Disc copies on-the-fly

Support Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (32 and 64 bit)

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

