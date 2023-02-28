If you love technology and enjoy keeping your drivers updated, but don’t have the time or skills to do it manually, here is a solution for you. With a simple setup process and a straightforward user interface, Avast Driver Updater scans your system quickly, recommends optional updates, and installs them in one click. You’ll be able to take advantage of the latest features without having to deal with manual installation. Driver Updater is an application that will update your system’s drivers to the latest versions. It is easy to use and you can do a complete scan of all your drivers right away or schedule it for a specific time.

License: Trial

Author: Avast

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Avast Driver Updater for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Avast Driver Updater Overview

This is a very small application that helps you optimize your PC’s drivers and update them whenever necessary. The tool works silently in the background and updates your drivers automatically when Windows starts, and it can also be set up to run periodically or on demand. Avast Driver Updater for PC Windows makes it easy for you to keep your drivers up-to-date, which is important because outdated drivers might crash or malfunction, adding an extra layer of security to your PC. With a simple interface, this tool offers a straightforward process that shouldn’t take more than a minute to complete.

Driver Updater is a small application that allows you to update your PC’s drivers, thanks to a database containing millions of drivers. It can be downloaded and installed in a matter of seconds, and it doesn’t use too much of your system’s resources. This small application scans your computer for outdated or obsolete drivers, then displays a list of available updates that you can download and install at any time.

Overall, Avast Driver Updater is a free application designed to help you update out-of-date drivers. It is compatible with Windows 11, 10, and previous versions and it doesn’t require you to install any special tools or perform any configurations. If your PC’s performance starts slowing down, you can use Avast Driver Updater to update your outdated drivers.

Features of Avast Driver Updater for PC

Automatically scans your computer for corrupt, missing, and outdated drivers

Scans in real time for the latest updates

Builds and maintains your unique PC profile for fast access to the drivers you need

Safety checks by Avast Threat Labs to make sure every single driver is safe and secure before it gets to your PC

Checks more than 200,000 hardware devices

Backs up your drivers to help revert unwanted changes

Prevents hardware problems with a scaled installation process

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. You will need a valid product key or license key to get full version of Avast Driver Updater.