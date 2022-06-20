Intel’s Wireless Bluetooth Driver is designed for end-users, including home users and business customers with Intel Wireless Bluetooth technology. The driver has been updated to include functional and security updates. Users should download and update the driver via Windows Update. Intel Wireless Bluetooth Driver is a suite of drivers and applications that are designed to support Intel’s wireless devices on Windows. The driver package includes Intel Wireless Bluetooth Driver, Intel Wireless-N 7260, and we recommend you to use this driver with your Intel Wireless Bluetooth device.

Intel Bluetooth Driver Overview

Most wireless-enabled devices, including those in the wireless networking family, have the ability to access a wireless network on their own. However, if the device doesn’t have the appropriate drivers for its specific network hardware, the device may not be able to interface properly with the network access point. With Intel Wireless Bluetooth driver, you can enjoy the convenience of wireless connection. Intel also included security patches to keep you and your personal data safe. If a user chooses to install this Intel software also a Broadcom USB software update will be required to make the Intel USB Bluetooth adaptor work correctly.

This download contains the latest Intel Bluetooth drivers for supported integrated Intel Wireless communication devices. For more information, and a listing on notebook compatibility. If a device is listed as “not supported”, it means that the device is not currently using an in-box driver to support Bluetooth communications. In this case, please visit the vendor’s website for additional software and driver download.

This download includes drivers for Intel Bluetooth modems that are integrated with their wireless networking chipsets and are compatible with the operating systems: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, and Windows 11.

Supported Products Intel Bluetooth Driver for PC

Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX2101

Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) Desktop Kit1

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX2011

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX2001

Intel Wireless-AC 95601

Intel Wireless-AC 94621

Intel Wireless-AC 94611

Intel Wireless-AC 92601

Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 82651

Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 82601

Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3168

Intel Wireless 7265 Family

Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3165

Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 8265 Desktop Kit

Intel Dual Band Wireless-N 7265

Intel PROSet/Wireless Software

Intel Tri-Band Wireless-AC 17265

Intel Tri-Band Wireless-AC 18260

Intel Tri-Band Wireless-AC 18265

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

