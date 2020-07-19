HitmanPro latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Are you looking for Anti-Malware software or Malware removal tool that is lightweight, fast and easy to use? HitmanPro is the answer. HitmanPro is an Malware removal tools or Anti-Malware developed and published by Sophos Ltd for Windows OS. The application will removes viruses, Trojans, Rootkits, Spyware, and other Malware. It can also run right alongside your current security software if you’re looking for another Antivirus program like AVG, Avast, Avira, Norton and etc. Quick, specialized scanning, with easy removal, and does’nt require special specifications of the processor and ram, it does not need large resources.

License: Trial

Author: Sophos Ltd

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: HitmanPro

File Size:

It’s not only lightweight application on resources, but truly efficient when it comes to getting all those hidden Malware infections. HitmanPro gives good security and confidence, it also removes most of hidden malware infections. This program is super easy to use, it scans the moment it is done downloading, no installation required. HitmanPro will fixing computers and have them running almost good as new. The application supports for 32-bit and 64-bit versions Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows XP.

Hitman Pro is an absolutely fantastic piece of software to keep your mind at ease. You can download HitmanPro in two seconds, The application is only 10MB. Plus, you don’t have to install it just run it after it’s downloaded or portable version. It’s focused on finding malware signatures that virus firms have identified as malicious when scanning Trojan or Malware. HitmanPro removes that malware and safe your computer normally.

If you’re considering an effective lightweight tool to eradicate your pesky Malware infections then Hitman Pro is your go to. If you needed a user a friendly and good removable media control software that guaranteed controls over USB devices and other like devices, you must try this application right now. HitmanPro recommended for Virus, Trojan and Malware removal and keep desktop running smoothly.

Features of HitmanPro

Removes viruses, Trojans, rootkits, spyware, and other malware

No setup or install needed

Free second opinion scanner tells you what was missed

No need to uninstall any other software

Only takes 10MB of space

It’s really small

It scans for bad behavior

It uses multiple experts

It cleans up after itself

It goes deep to clean

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

