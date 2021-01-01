Freemake Video Converter for PC is a free, simple and easy to use audio and video converter by Freemake. This program transcodes audio and video files from HD cameras, camcorders, YouTube and Blu-ray. You can easily handle audio and video file High Definition, Full HD, 2K and 4K quickly. Freemake Video Converter is easy to use and doesn’t require any prior knowledge and doesn’t require a super high end PC to work. In addition to audio and video conversion this application can also Pull visuals from free video sharing such as YouTube, Rip and burn DVD/Blu-ray, Cut, join, and rotate clips, Convert movies with subtitles and more action.

License: Freemium

Author: Freemake

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Freemake Video Converter for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Freemake Video Converter Overview

Freemake can also perform simple non-linear video editing tasks, such as cutting, rotating, flipping, and combining multiple videos. Freemake video file converter supports many video formats such as: MP4, AVI, WMV, MKV, MPG, 3GP, FLV, SWV, MOV, M4V, RM, QT, TS and more. It also supports audio formats: MP3, MP2, MP1, ACC, OGG, WMA, WAV, FLAC, AMR, APE, M4R and more. Image formats supports includes: BMP, JPG, GIF, PNG, TIF, PCX, PPM, PGM, SGI and more.

The user interface is simple and easy to use for everyone. Freemake Video Converter it also supports NVIDIA CUDA Core by Nvidia technology for H.264 video encoding, like other video converter “XMedia Recode“. The program also converter for any gadget including (Apple iPhone, iPad, Windows, Google Android, Sony PSP, Xbox, Samsung, Nokia, Huawei, Xiaomi, BlackBerry phones, tablets, consoles, a smartwatch).

All ini all, Freemake Video Converter known to be a very easy program for beginners to use in order to get acquainted with video and audio converter software. At the time I download Freemake software, it functioned on both a 32 bit or 64 bit version of Windows. I definitely recommended for someone that isn’t familiar with audio and video converter but want to start doing it for their projects.

Features of Freemake Video Converter for PC

Free, fast and easy to use software

Convert between 500+ formats

Pull visuals from YouTube & more

Video converter for any gadget

Convert 4K and Full HD online

Rip and burn DVD/Blu-ray

Cut, join, and rotate clips

Embed video to websites online

Convert movies with subtitles

Upload clips to YouTube

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

