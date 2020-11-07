FlightGear game for PC Windows is a free and open source flight simulator like Microsoft Flight Simulator. It’s extremely realistic, developed by FlightGear Developers and Contributors FlightGear is a great aircraft simulator for anyone, this was state of the art in its day, it also plays well on older computers. You are able to install additional Aircraft by searching from the official site, add more scenery, download source code of this game and you can learn how to do that on the internet. This game is a really good flight simulator for people not wanting to spend a lot of cash however you can also add add ons to make your experience more fun. This is perfect if you want to play flight simulator but either you can’t afford it.

FlightGear realistically models real world instrument behavior. FlightGear is also run on Windows, Linux, Mac OS-X, FreeBSD, Solaris, and IRIX platforms. This modeling also correctly takes into account seasonal effects so you have 24 hour, accurate time of date correctly placed sun, moon, stars, and planets for the specified. FlightGear has the infrastructure to allow aircraft designers to build fully animated, fully operational, fully interactive 3d cockpits which even update and display correctly planes.

In this game you can fly more than 1000 hyper realistic vehicles in an immense, open world right from your desktop. Flight also over 20,000 real world airports included in the full scenery set and Aircraft available for free. Scenery includes all vmap0 lakes, rivers, roads, railroads, cities, towns, land cover, etc. Sloping runways can change elevation like they usually do in real life.

FlightGear aircraft simulator is a very qood sim to learn and develop aircraft skills especially for anyone. It is hard to beat in terms of physics and how to perform with aircraft and how to aerodinamic especially jet. If you are chasing great physics, low end gaming machine performance or only running on a flat screen at full graphics with a high spec machine, you must try this game.

Features of FlightGear for PC

FlightGear is an open-source project

Flight Dynamics Models

Extensive and Accurate World Scenery Data Base

Accurate and Detailed Sky Model

Flexible and Open Aircraft Modeling System

Moderate Hardware Requirements

Internal Properties EXPOSED!

Networking options

Multiple Displays

System Requirements

Processor: Dual-Core 2.4 GHz Processor or better

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: 3D Accelerated Video with: 512 MB dedicated video memory

DirectX: Version 9.0

Storage: 10 GB available

