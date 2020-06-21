.NET Framework latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. .NET Framework is a Windows component for building any type of application or programs that runs perfectly on Microsoft Windows. It provides user interface, data connectivity and access, web application development and network communications. Dot NET Framework, includes a large class library named as Framework Class Library and provides language interoperability. The platform give an infinite number of options and methods for the development of solid interfaces, truly powerful applications.

.NET is a mega platform for executing highly powerful codes, programs and algorithms in Windows environments. When the set determines the action, a running time parallel to the original is established. Dot NET Framework is amazing, since it works invisibly, we hardly care as developers of such an important item. Microsoft .NET is highly complex and thus has complex integration with pre-compliers.

Microsoft Dot NET Framework is a platform used by developers for writing different programs. With Dot NET Framework, users was able to make robust, secure and productive applications with the use. This is a very small performance penalty on application start-up. In the end, native code is actually run, so performance is not an issue.

The .NET framework allows user to build high quality applications and focus on the differentiating business needs of your company and your personal computer. Overall, .NET has a common runtime that supports several languages to be used to develop on top of it and the interoperability between those is absolutely flawless.

Features of .NET Framework

Extensive .Net framework

Extensive libraries

C# support

Ease of programming

Power of .Net

Responsiveness

Reactive extensions, Lamda functions etc

Ease of debugging

