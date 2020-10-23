Evernote for PC Windows is an application that allows users to make notes. Developed and published by Evernote Corporation, it was a good application, in it’s working state. This application can helps you capture and prioritize ideas, projects, and to do lists. This application has 3 main menu: Auto Categories, My Categories and Keywords. This software helps you focus on what matters most and have access to your information like notepad in Windows. This app syncs your notes and notebooks across your devices so your information is always with you.

License: Free

Author: Evernote Corporation

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Evernote for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Evernote gives you the tools you need to keep your work effortlessly organized. With this program you can write, collect and capture ideas as searchable notes. You can take notes in a variety of formats, including: text, sketches, photos, audio, video, PDF, web clippings and many more. This also gives you the ability to sync and comment on content across all devices.

It’s quick to open on all your devices and syncs well between your devices. You can also, saved information like family clothing sizes, grocery lists, a blurb about where I purchased something. It really does all it says it does in the description. Highly recommend getting this app for anyone who wants or needs a digital notebook to write, jot notes, save things.

This had good user interface for user experience and is easy to use for everyone included newbie. With Evernote you can take notes in multiple forms voice and text, so it does its job but sharing, organizing, time alerts. All in all, this app has something for everyone.

Features of Evernote for PC

Web Clipper: Save the best of the web directly to your Evernote account

Search Handwriting: Find text in any note

Templates: Make better note faster

Document Scanning: Go paperless with Evernote

Notes Sync: Keep your note handy

PDF and Doc Search: Find information anywhere

Notebook and Tags: Organize your own way

Integration: Connect your favorite apps

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Porcessor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

