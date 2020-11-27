Are you looking for a software to update your computer drivers automatically? simplify your driver udate activities? try DriverHub now. DriverHub offline installer for PC is an awesome software keeping your PC update without any hassle. The application developed and published by DriverHub Team for Microsoft Windows. This tool is stable and does what it claims to, DriverHub does a great job of finding all drivers that your computer needs. It is much more far reaching than Windows update has ever been. This program gathers even the most obscure drivers you didn’t even realize were out of date.

License: Free

Author: DriverHub Team

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: DriverHub Offline for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

This software was simply detect and update all your software, keep updated. DriverHub for Microsoft Windows is amazing product and its free, it updated many drivers and computer runs better than ever. The application gives you most of the basic drivers for unknown systems which helps with Windows installed on old and unknown PC. For anyone who hasnt updated their drivers in a while or doesn’t know how to, then this is the free download for you.

DriverHub makes driver updates pretty easy, pretty nice software that doesnt have too much extra bloat. The application will monitoring tools are brilliant and accurate and really useful features to help you keep your hardware running tip top. It’s easy to use and no headaches but just make sure to backup driver into a different partition on hdd rather than your Drive before update your driver.

After driver update with DriverHub you can manually checking for each driver using AIDA64 for driver names and IDs and manually searching for each of them on manufacturers site. Keeps your drives up to date, don’t have to go through internet to find right driver for your drivers. Overall, I highly recommended and must have software.

Features of DriverHub Offline for PC

Freeware and quick install

Displays updated and upgraded drivers

Support downloads and installation of the batch driver

It can automatically create a restore point before updating a driver

Can ignore a device so no updates are displayed

Includes an option to delete installation data after an update, so the hard drive can

Can automatically scan new updates on a daily, weekly, biweekly, or monthly basis

Downloads are made directly from within the program and not through a browser

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

