Do you spend hours and hours flying a flight simulator? Now you can play the game with your favorite gamepad! ControllerBuddy is a highly advanced gamepad mapping software, which supports the creation of input profiles for complex target applications such as flight simulators. In addition to the simplistic mapping of buttons and axes of a physical game controller to keyboard and mouse input, ControllerBuddy also supports the feeding of input commands to a virtual joystick, provided by the awesome vJoy device driver created by Shaul Eizikovich.

ControllerBuddy Overview

Always dreamed of flying an airplane without the hassle of crashing it? ControllerBuddy gives you the power to create your very own controls for flight simulators. ControllerBuddy’s goal is to enable the user to control target applications solely via a gamepad and not have to reach for a keyboard or mouse at any point in time. Free yourself from having to reach for the keyboard, moving your hand from the gamepad to the keyboard to navigate menus or edit your controls. Control target applications (such as flight simulators) solely via a gamepad. Now you can use your favorite gamepad to play your favorite games on your PC! Simply map your gamepad controls to keyboard and mouse input, and voilà, the controller gives you the power.

Using ControllerBuddy, you can easily create, edit and apply gamepad profiles for many popular Windows games and apps like Microsoft Flight Simulator X or Simulators from vJoy. Using the gamepad functionality in vJoy as a base, you can then fully configure all buttons on your gamepad using Windows, then load it into ControllerBuddy to assign them all kinds of other functions.

Overall, ControllerBuddy is a must-have if you own a gamepad and use it for gaming. ControllerBuddy allows you to map all the buttons on your gamepad to keyboard/mouse input and integrate them into your favorite games, making them playable with only the gamepad.

Features of ControllerBuddy for PC

Maps gamepad axes and buttons to highly customizable actions

Powerful user interface

In-game overlay

Language support for: English and German

Two scenarios of operation

Supported gamepads: Xbox 360 Controller, Xbox One Controller, Dual Shock 3, Dual Shock 4, Dual Sense

Supported operating systems Windows, Mac OS, Linux

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

