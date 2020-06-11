BeeCut latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Are you looking for a lightweight, simple application for editing your videos? try BeeCut. BeeCut is simple and easy video editing software developed and published by BeeCut Ltd for Microsoft Windows. This is the best video editor which offers you a very intuitive interface and robust functions. With this application you can make a high quality movie in no time. This program offers various tools and functions that allow basic and advanced editions through a user friendly interface. Has a nice and comfortable interface to work with, so the editing work is usually fast, simple and professional.

License: Trial

Author: BeeCut Ltd

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: BeeCut

File Size:

Quick video editing, complex animation, extensive color coding, effects integration, your work is cut out for you because options are endless. This video editing software supports editing videos with ratios 16:9, ratios 4:3, ratios 1:1, ratios 9:16 and 3:4 aspect ratios. The first one is the ease of use and the navigation workflow of the application, it allows you to work with very details. t gives you detailed access to a set of properties of video like audio, color balance, frame rate, frame size and provides full colour.

BeeCut is excellent video editing software for editing videos or movies in a simple, fast and comfortable way. It has a nice and understandable interface that allows me to apply basic functions with which I can merge, cut, divide, adjust speed, incorporate effects and edit. The application also offers advanced functions with which I can make a split screen video or add PIP effect .

Easiness, smooth execution and directory structure are some of the advantages that I realized. Overall, the best part about using BeeCut video editing software is that it is so versatile and robust. I highly recommend this product for video editing.

Features of BeeCut

Basic Functions for Daily Editing

Select your favorite style from crafted templates

Enhance your video with numerous fantastic overlays and filters

Apply multiple vivid filters to your video

Add a mosaic effect to the video

Edit audio by adjusting speed or volume

Support Various Aspect Ratios

Advanced Video Editing Features

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. You will need a valid product key or license key to get full version of BeeCut.