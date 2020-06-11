BeeCut latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Are you looking for a lightweight, simple application for editing your videos? try BeeCut. BeeCut is simple and easy video editing software developed and published by BeeCut Ltd for Microsoft Windows. This is the best video editor which offers you a very intuitive interface and robust functions. With this application you can make a high quality movie in no time. This program offers various tools and functions that allow basic and advanced editions through a user friendly interface. Has a nice and comfortable interface to work with, so the editing work is usually fast, simple and professional.
License: Trial
Author: BeeCut Ltd
OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10
Language: English
Version:
File Name: BeeCut
File Size:
Quick video editing, complex animation, extensive color coding, effects integration, your work is cut out for you because options are endless. This video editing software supports editing videos with ratios 16:9, ratios 4:3, ratios 1:1, ratios 9:16 and 3:4 aspect ratios. The first one is the ease of use and the navigation workflow of the application, it allows you to work with very details. t gives you detailed access to a set of properties of video like audio, color balance, frame rate, frame size and provides full colour.
BeeCut is excellent video editing software for editing videos or movies in a simple, fast and comfortable way. It has a nice and understandable interface that allows me to apply basic functions with which I can merge, cut, divide, adjust speed, incorporate effects and edit. The application also offers advanced functions with which I can make a split screen video or add PIP effect .
Easiness, smooth execution and directory structure are some of the advantages that I realized. Overall, the best part about using BeeCut video editing software is that it is so versatile and robust. I highly recommend this product for video editing.
Features of BeeCut
- Basic Functions for Daily Editing
- Select your favorite style from crafted templates
- Enhance your video with numerous fantastic overlays and filters
- Apply multiple vivid filters to your video
- Add a mosaic effect to the video
- Edit audio by adjusting speed or volume
- Support Various Aspect Ratios
- Advanced Video Editing Features
System Requirements
- Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz
- RAM: 1 Gb RAM
- Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space
- Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent
