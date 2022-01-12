Over the past few years, Android has been growing to dominate the smartphone market, and Android apps are becoming increasingly popular. However, there is a letdown when you hear announcements that all of your favorite apps are going to be released on iOS and Android this year. They’re not going to be available on Windows Phones soon. If you’re an avid user of the Google Chrome web browser or a fan of Chromebooks, then there is something in store for you. This article shows you how to run android apps on windows. The ARChon is a versatile Android emulator for PC Windows, bridging the gap between mobile applications and desktop experiences.

ARChon Android Emulator Overview

ARChon project allows you to emulate Android apps on your Chrome device. The app is a container that packages the Android system in an installable format. Any type of Android application can be placed in this container and will run like a native Chrome app. You can access any part of the Android API from your code running within Chrome, for example, you could use geolocation in an HTML5 game running in Chrome. ARChon extends Chrome with Android Runtime. It’s an app that runs Android apps and is also called an “app player”. It runs on Windows, Mac, and Linux.

The latest release of ARChon enables you to use popular Android apps right on your Windows PC. Just download the emulator, launch, log in with your Google account, and choose an app from the Google Play Store to run it directly on your computer in a Chrome browser window. This convenient, secure way of accessing apps is ideal for people who want to use their favorite mobile apps but don’t want to own a device or those who choose not to upgrade.

The application is available from chewed, this custom extension for Google’s Chrome browser and Chromium allows users to run Android apps in their native form, without having to install any Apk file. Now, you can access mobile app content directly on your computer, as well as sync files across your various devices. Get the Android experience on your PC with ARChon. Let’s get started.

Features of ARChon Android Emulator for PC

Lightweight apps

Free and fast Android Emulator for PC

Supports the latest android system

Supports in all operating system

Supports almost all the apps

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 4 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

