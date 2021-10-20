Ace Stream Media is a powerful open-source multimedia application with its main feature being it can provide access to virtually any video and audio files available on the internet. Ace Stream Media provides similar playback capabilities to VLC and Mplayer but also includes a set of features designed specifically for live and video-on-demand streaming. It has the following advantages over other similar third-party multimedia programs: Ace Stream Media plays back all popular formats, including FLV, MKV, MP4, AVI, MOV, Ogg Vorbis, FLAC, MP3, and more, as well as rips CDs/DVDs to hard disk. Since it is based on the libvlc framework of the famous VideoLAN project it also acts as an ACE Stream client.

License: Free

Author: INNOVATIVE DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES, LLC

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Ace Stream Media for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Ace Stream Media Overview

Ace Stream Media is an application for playing streaming video and music. It is very easy to use, more convenient than the built-in Windows media player, and Ace Stream adds several more features. Playback of content is made simple through discovering and utilizing popular Ace Stream-based networks. Ace Stream Media (for PC) is an open-source multimedia application with a feature-rich player (based on LibVLC), providing the following features: Playback of any video and audio files, including MKV, MP4, AVI, MOV, Ogg, FLAC, TS, M2TS, Wv and AAC, as well as playback of network streams that are broadcasted via protocols HTTP(S), RTMP, FTP, BitTorrent, Ace Stream, etc.

With Ace Stream Media for PC, you can quickly and easily download Ace Stream files on your computer. The player is based on the popular open-source multimedia library LibVLC, which provides all of the usual playback features plus support for many more file types. Video can be played from a local file or from a network share to which you have been granted access. It’s free to use, and has some awesome features like multi-language subtitles, too. For more information about Ace Stream Media including an easy setup guide, visit the official site Acestream.

Overall, Ace Stream Media is a free multimedia player for Windows that allows a user to watch and listen to media files located on a computer or a network. It acts as a streaming client, supporting protocols such as HTTP(S), RTMP, FTP, BitTorrent, Ace Stream.

Features of Ace Stream Media for PC

AVoD (Audio and Video on Demand)

Live Stream

Turning BitTorrent trackers into online movie theaters

BitTorrent accelerator (HTTP stream accelerator)

Ability to use any player and media center for online playback content

Comfortable system of publication, exchange, and obtaining audio-visual information

Turbo Stream» function

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

