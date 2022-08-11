Installing ASUS WLAN wireless driver is a necessary part of setting up new wireless hardware from your computer manufacturer. Check our driver support section for detailed information on all of the enhancements that this wireless driver can bring to improve the level of connectivity from you to your ‘always on’ or ‘always connected world. The ASUS WLAN and Wireless Lan Drivers are essential for enabling the advanced communication functions of this set and installing the latest drivers can prove to be a challenging task. The official package provides you with all necessary drivers to ensure system compatibility and the stable performance of your networking hardware accessories.

ASUS WLAN Wireless Driver Overview

ASUS has specialized in designing and manufacturing innovative networking hardware since as far back as 1985. Now, ASUS is one of the largest providers of networking equipment worldwide, dedicated to excellent service and customer support. When using ASUS’s WLAN wireless driver installation pack, you can rest assured that your WLAN card is up to date and fully supported by the company that created it. WLAN driver package is a must-have for all ASUS networking devices, as it enables their functionality to be unlocked to its fullest potential. This comprehensive solution enables you to share files and printers, stream media or play network games, use VoIP services, and much more.

This package installs the ASUS wireless driver software to enable the RTL8180SE IEEE-802.11b/g Mini USB Wireless LAN adapter to connect to a wireless network. Having this package installed on your PC will allow you to enjoy all features and properties, including all security patches, of your ASUS networking hardware.

Overall, Asus WLAN Wireless Driver is a mechanism that enables your Microsoft Windows OS to interact with all of the necessary hardware parts from your ASUS networking gear. It digitally enables every component in your system to perform flawlessly as required.

Features of ASUS WLAN Wireless Driver for PC

Offering many advanced features

Access control and content filtering

This package includes the necessary system files

This version is designed for ASUS wireless routers and bridges, PCI adapters, and USB dongles

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

