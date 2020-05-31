Any Video Converter latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Any Video Converter is a free and fast video and audio converter for Microsoft Windows created by AVC Labs. This program lets you effortlessly convert any video files to any format for free, with no limitations and zero costs. It’s a simple and easy to use application which converts your videos into any output video and audio format. It allows you to crop the input video change the size and save storage on your device. With Any Video Converter, you can convert a lot of video and audio at the same time, then leave your computer on standby until it is finished.

License: Free

Author: AVC Labs

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Any Video Converter

File Size: 55 Mb

Any Video Converter is also a free audio CD ripper and video to audio converter which can rip audio tracks from CDs, extract audio tracks. This application or program also allows you to set start and end position as well as change the resolution of the final video. This easy to use format converter video will do lot of heavy work for you and you can do the conversion while travelling on the phone instead of any PC or online websites etc.

It supports video formats such as: MP4, MPEG, VOB, WMV, 3GP, 3G2, MKV, MOD, M2TS, RMVB, AVI, MOV, FLV, F4V, DVR-MS, TOD, DV, MXF, WEBM, any 4K video format and more. Also supports audio formats such as: MP3, OGG, MP1, MP2, ACC, AC2 and more. Moreover supported output device such as: iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad Mini, iPhone X, Apple TV, Google Android, Kindle Fire HD, Sony PS4, Xbox One, Samsung Galaxy S10, HTC, LG, Huawei and more. You can easily convert various media files quickly.

If you had problems or trouble getting an converter to get your videos to the right format, this application is the best for you. Overall, Any Video Converter is a absolutely the best audio and video converter ever created.

Features of Any Video Converter

Convert Videos Between Any Formats Freely

Rip and Extract Audio from CDs and Videos

Download Videos & Music from YouTube

Burning video to DVD or AVCHD DVD

Highest HEVC/H.265 Video Coding Efficiency

Make Video Editing Easy

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

