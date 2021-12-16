Ready to help keep you safer? Download Malicious Software Removal Tool for PCs now. The MSRT is an effective tool to help remove prevalent malicious software from Windows computers. It can be used by itself or integrated with the Malicious Software Removal Tool setup. The Microsoft Malicious Software Removal Tool checks computers running Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 7, or Windows Vista and finds and removes the most prevalent and widespread malicious software. If malicious software is detected, MSRT removes the software and corrects any changes that were made to files, programs, or the registry.

License: Free

Author: Microsoft Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Malicious Software Removal Tool for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Malicious Software Removal Tool Overview

MSRT is an important tool for people who use Windows to remove viruses, Trojans, and other types of potentially unwanted software. The tool helps remove malicious software found most often on home and small business computers. No action on your part is required – MSRT will automatically search for and remove known malicious software from your computer. If MSRT finds that your computer is infected with malware, it will offer to clean your computer. As a security best practice, Microsoft recommends that you run MSRT as often as possible against your PC to help ensure it is not infected or at risk of infection.

Microsoft releases new MSRT to help keep Windows computers free from prevalent malicious software. MSRT removes threats and reverses changes made by the most prevalent malicious software. If you are running an older version of MSRT, we encourage you to download and install the new version from this page. This new version is much smaller than previous versions and it can be easily run on most PCs. MSRT will automatically look for and take action to clean any malware infections.

When you run the MSRT, it will detect the malware, disinfect any infected files, and remove active malware found on the computer. For more info, see the Malicious Software Removal Tool for Windows FAQ. MSRT provides an overview of the malicious software it finds and asks you if you want to quarantine or delete the files.

Features of Malicious Software Removal Tool for PC

Online Protection

File shredder

Ransomware Protection

Anti-webcam hijack

Parental controls

Two-way firewall

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

