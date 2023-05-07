Are you tired of struggling to send large files over email? Have you ever had to compress a file or split it into multiple parts just to send it? Look no further than WeTransfer, the hassle-free solution to all your file-sharing needs. WeTransfer allows you to send files up to 2GB for free, and up to 50GB with a paid subscription. And the best part? It’s incredibly easy to use. Simply go to the WeTransfer application, select the file you want to send, enter the recipient’s email address, and hit send. So, what if you need to share a bunch of holiday photos with your family? Or, what if you’ve got a hefty presentation file to transfer to your colleague’s device? Enter WeTransfer.

License: Free

Author: WeTransfer BV

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: WeTransfer Send Files for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

WeTransfer Send Files Overview

But WeTransfer isn’t just convenient, it’s also secure. All transfers are encrypted and password protected, so you can be sure your files are safe from prying eyes. Plus, WeTransfer automatically deletes your files after a set period of time, so you don’t have to worry about your sensitive information hanging around on the internet forever. WeTransfer is also a great tool for collaboration. With WeTransfer Pro, you can create a shared folder for your team, where everyone can add and access files. This makes it easy to collaborate on projects, even if you’re working remotely.

We all know that sharing files, especially large ones, can be a real hassle. Traditional methods like Bluetooth often prove to be painfully slow, while cloud-based platforms might eat up your internet data. And if you’re an artist or creative professional, you’ll love WeTransfer’s “WePresent” platform. WePresent showcases inspiring work from around the world, and features interviews with artists and creatives. It’s a great way to discover new talent and get inspired by your own work.

One of the things that set WeTransfer apart is the user-friendly interface. Even if you’re not tech-savvy, navigating through the app is straightforward. The design is clean and intuitive, making file-sharing a stress-free experience. So why struggle with clunky email attachments or complicated file-sharing software? Try WeTransfer today and see how easy file sharing can be. Whether you’re sending a presentation to your boss or collaborating with your team on a project, WeTransfer is the solution you’ve been looking for.

Features of WeTransfer Send Files for PC

WeTransfer has a simple and user-friendly interface

WeTransfer uses SSL encryption

WeTransfer allows users to send files up to 2GB in size for free

Users can send their files to multiple recipients at once

WeTransfer also has a mobile app, available for both iOS and Android

Users can customize their file transfer by adding a personalized message, choosing a background image

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

How to download WeTransfer app for PC

Using Bluestacks emulator

1. Download and install Bluestacks.

2. Open Bluestacks on your PC and log in to your Google play account.

3. Search for WeTransfer.

4. Click install.

Using MEmu emulator

1. Download MEmu on your PC.

2. Open the emulator.

3. Download WeTransfer APK.

4. On MEmu click the APK tab.

5. Click on the downloaded WeTransfer.

WeTransfer Download Direct Link

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. You will need a valid product key or license key to get full version of WeTransfer Send Files.